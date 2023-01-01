|
Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino Trebium 2021
Spoleto (Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭❂
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, apple, pear, peach, pineapple, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, medlar and apple.
Fermented and aged in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with meat and fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|September 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2015
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2023
| --