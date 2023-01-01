Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, apple, pear, peach, pineapple, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, apple, pear, peach, pineapple, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, medlar and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, medlar and apple.

Fermented and aged in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle. Fermented and aged in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle.

