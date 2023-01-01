Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino Trebium 2021, Antonelli San Marco (Italy)

Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino Trebium 2021

Antonelli San Marco (Italy)

Spoleto (Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Spoleto (Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, apple, pear, peach, pineapple, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, medlar and apple.

Fermented and aged in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 13 °C
(55 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014   ✧✧✧✧     December 2015       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     September 2023       --    

Other Antonelli San Marco's wines 


Wine List



