Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and peony followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, bell pepper, leather, pink pepper, mace, oregano, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

More than 12 months in barrique, 8 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.


