|
Montefalco Sagrantino 2017
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tamarind, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, leather, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 6 months in cement tanks, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 45, October 2006
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2009
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2015
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2023
| --