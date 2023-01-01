|
Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2017
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, walnut husk, cinnamon, pink pepper, vanilla, menthol and nail polish.
Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 18 months in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Fruit desserts, Chocolate tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|September 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 45, October 2006
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2009
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2023
| --