Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, walnut husk, cinnamon, pink pepper, vanilla, menthol and nail polish.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

36 months in cask, 18 months in cement tanks.


