|
Alto Adige Santa Maddalena Classico Huck am Bach 2022
Santa Maddalena (Alto Adige)
|
Schiava (90%), Lagrein (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, pomegranate, plum, blueberry and bitter almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and bitter almond.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2004
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --