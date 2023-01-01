|
Alto Adige Santa Maddalena Classico Moar 2022
Santa Maddalena (Alto Adige)
|
Schiava (90%), Lagrein (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, rose, strawberry, arbutus berry, pomegranate, blueberry, bitter almond and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2023