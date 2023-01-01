|
Alto Adige Lagrein Aus Gries Collection Baron Carl Eyrl 2021
(Alto Adige)
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, black currant, cocoa, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|October 2023