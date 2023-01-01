|
Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Bachmann 2020
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2023