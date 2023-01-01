|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Mock 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of broom, elder flowers, grapefruit, apple, pear, tomato leaf and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --