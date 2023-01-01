Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
×
  Alto Adige Sauvignon Mock 2022, Cantina Produttori Bolzano (Italy)

Alto Adige Sauvignon Mock 2022

Cantina Produttori Bolzano (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of broom, elder flowers, grapefruit, apple, pear, tomato leaf and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2023


  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 17, March 2004       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     October 2023       --    

Other Cantina Produttori Bolzano's wines 


