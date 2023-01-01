|
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Kleinstein 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and yellow rose followed by aromas of passion fruit, apricot, pineapple, lychee, pear, apple, grapefruit and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and passion fruit.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Pasta with mushrooms and fish, Broiled crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2004
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --