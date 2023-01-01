Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and yellow rose followed by aromas of passion fruit, apricot, pineapple, lychee, pear, apple, grapefruit and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and yellow rose followed by aromas of passion fruit, apricot, pineapple, lychee, pear, apple, grapefruit and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and passion fruit. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and passion fruit.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

