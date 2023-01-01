Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, strawberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Fermented in cask, 12 months in barrique.


