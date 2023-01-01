|
Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Thalman 2020
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, strawberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
Fermented in cask, 12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2023