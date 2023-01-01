Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, pineapple, peach, plum, mint, honey and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, pineapple, peach, plum, mint, honey and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and lemon. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and lemon.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

