|
Langhe Riseling L'Alman 2020
Langhe (Piedmont)
|
Riesling Renano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, pineapple, peach, plum, mint, honey and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and lemon.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2023