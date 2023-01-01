Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, nettle, grapefruit, apple, pear, pineapple, mango, tomato leaf, flint and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

Fermented and aged in cask and barrique.


