Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of citron, peach, pineapple, pear, passion fruit, grapefruit, plum, butter, honey, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and citron.

Fermented and aged in cask and barrique.


