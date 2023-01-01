|
Alto Adige Lagrein Merlot Mauritius 2020
(Alto Adige)
|
Lagrein (80%), Merlot (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, face powder, toffee, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and black currant.
About 1 year in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2023