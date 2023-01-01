Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, face powder, toffee, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, face powder, toffee, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and black currant.

About 1 year in cask and barrique. About 1 year in cask and barrique.

