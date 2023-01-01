Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, plum and apple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, plum and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

