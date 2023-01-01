|
Langhe Rosato Rosà 2021
Langhe (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo, Pinot Nero
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, plum and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2023