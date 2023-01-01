|
Alto Adige Cabernet Riserva Mumelter 2019
(Alto Adige)
Cabernet Sauvignon (90%), Cabernet Franc (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, cigar box, licorice, black pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique and cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|October 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2004
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --