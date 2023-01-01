Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency. Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried rose followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, clove, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

34 months in cask and cement tanks.


