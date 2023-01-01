|
Valtellina Superiore Sassella Riserva Rocce Rosse 2016
Valtellina Superiore (Lombardy)
Nebbiolo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried rose followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, clove, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
34 months in cask and cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|October 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1996
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 44, September 2006
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --