Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2019
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Rondinella (30%), Molinara, Oseleta (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
3 years in cask.
Alcohol: 16%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|November 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2008
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2023
| --