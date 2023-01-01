Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

3 years in cask.


