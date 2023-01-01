Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, lemon and pear.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and lemon.

Produced with the Charmat method.


