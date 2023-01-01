|
Locorotondo Bianco d'Alessano Cinqueò Almaditria 2021
Locorotondo (Apulia)
|
Bianco d'Alessano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pera and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, plum, pineapple, peach, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2023