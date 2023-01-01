Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, medlar, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and peach. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, medlar, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

