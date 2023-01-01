|
Locorotondo Superiore Cinqueò Almaditria 2021
Locorotondo (Apulia)
|
Verdeca, Bianco d'Alessano, Minutolo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, medlar, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2023