|
Arcòl 2017
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Croatina (50%), Merlot (30%), Pinot Nero (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2023