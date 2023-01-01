|
Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Monte Ca' Bianca 2017
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina (40%), Corvinone (35%), Rondinella (20%), Oseleta (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tamarind, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
40 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 16.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2023