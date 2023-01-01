Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, plum, raspberry, arbutus berry and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, plum, raspberry, arbutus berry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.

Aged in cement tanks. Aged in cement tanks.

