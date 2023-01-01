|
Trentino Superiore Marzemino d'Isera Etichetta Verde 2020
(Trentino)
|
Marzemino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, plum, raspberry, arbutus berry and almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2017
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --