|
Trentino Superiore Marzemino d'Isera Corè 2020
(Trentino)
|
Marzemino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, blackberry, raspberry and almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel and cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Stuffed pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --