Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black currant and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.

15 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


