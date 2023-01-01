Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dried rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, plum, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, face powder, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dried rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, plum, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, face powder, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

12 months in barrique. 12 months in barrique.

