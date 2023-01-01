Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepo Pavese Riserva Re.Noir 2018, Rebollini (Italy)

Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepo Pavese Riserva Re.Noir 2018

Rebollini (Italy)

Pinot Nero dellOltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Pinot Nero dellOltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dried rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, plum, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, face powder, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

12 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

December 2023


