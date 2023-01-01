Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, strawberry, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, pink pepper, mace, tobacco, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, strawberry, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, pink pepper, mace, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique. Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique.

