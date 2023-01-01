Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Lafoa 2019, Cantina Colterenzio (Italy)

Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Lafoa 2019

Cantina Colterenzio (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Pinot Nero
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, strawberry, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, pink pepper, mace, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2023


