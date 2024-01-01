|
La Stipula Dosaggio Zero Metodo Classico 2018
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, pear, citrus fruits, yeast, honey and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
The base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|January 2024