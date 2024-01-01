|
La Procura 2021
(Basilicata)
Primitivo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense, ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, start with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2024