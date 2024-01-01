Intense, ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense, ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, start with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique.


