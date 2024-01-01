Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  La Stipula Rosé Dosaggio Zero Metodo Classico 2016, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

La Stipula Rosé Dosaggio Zero Metodo Classico 2016

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Basilicata)
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, tangerine and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, apple, pink grapefruit, plum and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, tangerine and strawberry.

The base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish, Fried fish, Fish soups, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

January 2024


