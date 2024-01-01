Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, tangerine and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, apple, pink grapefruit, plum and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, tangerine and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, apple, pink grapefruit, plum and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, tangerine and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, tangerine and strawberry.

The base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months. The base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.

