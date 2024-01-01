|
Il Carica l'Asino 2022
(Piedmont)
|
Carica l'Asino (75%), Cortese (25%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and fennel.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✭
| November 2010
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --