Collio Malvasia 2021
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Malvasia Istriana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, chamomile, peach, pineapple, citrus fruits, honey, mint and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --