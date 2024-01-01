Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Barbera d'Asti La Tranquilla 2018, Carussin (Italy)

Barbera d'Asti La Tranquilla 2018

Carussin (Italy)

Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Barbera
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008   ✧✧✧     November 2010       --    
2018   ✧✧✧     February 2024       --    

