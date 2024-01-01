|
Barbera d'Asti La Tranquilla 2018
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧
| November 2010
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --