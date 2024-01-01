|
Cavalcaonte 2022
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry, arbutus berry and pomegranate.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 16.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧
| July 2003
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 21, Summer 2004
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2015
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2018
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --