Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince jam and dried apricot followed by aromas of peach jam, pear jam, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, saffron and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince jam and dried apricot followed by aromas of peach jam, pear jam, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, saffron and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince jam and dried apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince jam and dried apricot.

Produced with grapes affected by Botrytis Cinerea (noble rot). Aged in steel tanks. Produced with grapes affected by Botrytis Cinerea (noble rot). Aged in steel tanks.

