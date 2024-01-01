|
Valdobbiadene Brut Dirupo 2022
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (90%), Bianchetta (5%), Perera (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, tangerine, pear, pineapple and banana.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| ✧✧✧✧
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --