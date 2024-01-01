Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, tangerine, pear, pineapple and banana.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


