Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, white rose, tangerine, apple, peach, melon, pineapple and mango. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, white rose, tangerine, apple, peach, melon, pineapple and mango.

Effervescent attack with a sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, pleasing crispness. Effervescent attack with a sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

