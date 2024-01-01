|
Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Rive di Soligo Mas de Fer 2022
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, white rose, tangerine, apple, peach, melon, pineapple and mango.
Effervescent attack with a sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --