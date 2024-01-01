|
Cesubeo 2019
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon, Nebbiolo, Longanesi, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Sirah, Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, carob and bell pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2003
| --
|2001
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2004
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --