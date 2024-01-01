|
Valdobbiadene Extra Brut Rive di Col San Martino 26° Primo 2022
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, white rose, broom, green apple, pineapple, tangerine, medlar and kiwi.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy Products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --