Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  1935 Ultima 2020, Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

1935 Ultima 2020

Fattoria Ca' Rossa (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Albana Gentile di Bertinoro
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince and dried apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn dried fig, citrus fruit peel, honey, plum, almond and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince and dried apricot.

Late harvested grapes macerated on their skins for 40 days. 4 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 16%

Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Fattoria Ca' Rossa's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What wine do you prefer having as an aperitif?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the most important media in choosing wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.