Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince and dried apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn dried fig, citrus fruit peel, honey, plum, almond and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, quince and dried apricot.

Late harvested grapes macerated on their skins for 40 days. 4 months in barrique.


