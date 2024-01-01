|
Thymbra 2022
(Sicily)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, elder flower, plum, lemon, peach, melon and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish and vegetables, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2024