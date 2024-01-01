Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of white rose, broom, tangerine, green apple, kiwi, pineapple, banana and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


