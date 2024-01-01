|
Valdobbiadene Brut Rive di San Pietro di Feletto XXIII Ai Boschi 2021
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (97%), Verdiso (3%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of white rose, broom, tangerine, green apple, kiwi, pineapple, banana and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2024