Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, white rose, broom, jasmine, peach, pineapple, tangerine, kiwi, medlar, banana and dill.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of green apple, pear and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method.


