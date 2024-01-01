Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of violet, carnation, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, black pepper, cocoa, cinnamon, carob, leather and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and strawberry.

Produced with dried grapes. 2 years in barrique, 2 years in cask, 3 months in bottle.


