Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, peony, plum, raspberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, mace, leather, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

15 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.


