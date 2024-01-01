|
Gioias 2022
(Sardinia)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, medlar, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2024