|
Inzolia Fornelli 2022
(Sicily)
|
Inzolia
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, melon, plum, citrus fruits, honey and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and melon.
6 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2024