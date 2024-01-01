Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, grapefruit, pineapple and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, grapefruit, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

