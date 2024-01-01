|
Bianchello del Metauro La Vigna delle Terrazze 2022
Bianchello del Metauro (Marches)
|
Biancame
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, grapefruit, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2024